Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.