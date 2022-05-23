Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.