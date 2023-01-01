Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max VS Oppo Reno 8 Pro Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Reno 8 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Pro Fingerprint scanner

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Has 2 SIM card slots

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe

Reverse charging feature

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

Weighs 57 grams less Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Delivers 116% higher peak brightness (1777 against 822 nits)

Shows 45% longer battery life (45:56 vs 31:36 hours)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (951K versus 663K)

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Optical image stabilization

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo

17% higher pixel density (460 vs 394 PPI)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 394 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 88.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Reno 8 Pro 822 nits iPhone 14 Pro Max +116% 1777 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 7.34 mm (0.29 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 240 g (8.47 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green Black, Silver, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Reno 8 Pro +2% 90.3% iPhone 14 Pro Max 88.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM ColorOS 13 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4323 mAh Charge power 80 W 27 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (90% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:52 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:31 hr 15:02 hr Watching video 14:06 hr 21:10 hr Gaming 06:13 hr 07:12 hr Standby 105 hr 156 hr General battery life Reno 8 Pro 31:36 hr iPhone 14 Pro Max +45% 45:56 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Reno 8 Pro n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 89 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced May 2022 September 2022 Release date June 2022 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.