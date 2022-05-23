Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 8 Pro vs Pixel 7 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Reno 8 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (31:36 vs 29:08 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (754K versus 667K)
  • Delivers 20% higher peak brightness (983 against 820 nits)
  • 48% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1058 and 715 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 8 Pro
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.5%
PWM - 360 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Reno 8 Pro
820 nits
Pixel 7 +20%
983 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.34 mm (0.29 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 8 Pro +6%
90.3%
Pixel 7
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 8 Pro and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 912 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 8 Pro
715
Pixel 7 +48%
1058
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 8 Pro
2403
Pixel 7 +38%
3312
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 8 Pro
667588
Pixel 7 +13%
754428
CPU 145245 203616
GPU 259335 295372
Memory 137100 108654
UX 120108 142235
Total score 667588 754428
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 8 Pro
5734
Pixel 7 +13%
6508
Stability 99% 61%
Graphics test 34 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 5734 6508
PCMark 3.0 score 10776 10598
AnTuTu Android Ranking (164th and 109th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM ColorOS 13 Stock Android
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4355 mAh
Charge power 80 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (90% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:31 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 14:06 hr 16:16 hr
Gaming 06:13 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 105 hr 73 hr
General battery life
Reno 8 Pro +8%
31:36 hr
Pixel 7
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680 -
Aperture f/2.4 -
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Reno 8 Pro
125
Pixel 7 +16%
145
Video quality
Reno 8 Pro
111
Pixel 7 +29%
143
Generic camera score
Reno 8 Pro
114
Pixel 7 +23%
140

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 8 Pro
n/a
Pixel 7
88.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2022 October 2022
Release date June 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Google Pixel 7. It has a better performance and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

