Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs Huawei Honor 80 Pro

VS
Oppo Reno 8 Pro
Huawei Honor 80 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Reno 8 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 80 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 80 Pro
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1009K versus 663K)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh
  • 11% higher pixel density (437 vs 394 PPI)
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • 68% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1198 and 714 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 8 Pro
vs
Honor 80 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1224 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 394 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 91.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Reno 8 Pro
823 nits
Honor 80 Pro
n/a

Design and build

Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.34 mm (0.29 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal -
Colors Black, Green Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 8 Pro
90.3%
Honor 80 Pro +1%
91.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 8 Pro and Huawei Honor 80 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 730
GPU clock 912 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 8 Pro
714
Honor 80 Pro +68%
1198
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 8 Pro
2396
Honor 80 Pro +57%
3757
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 8 Pro
663266
Honor 80 Pro +52%
1009360
CPU 145245 223917
GPU 259335 444797
Memory 137100 161232
UX 120108 176014
Total score 663266 1009360
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 34 FPS -
Graphics score 5734 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10776 -
AnTuTu 9 Ranking List (170th and 30th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM ColorOS 13 MagicOS 7.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 80 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (90% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:31 hr -
Watching video 14:06 hr -
Gaming 06:13 hr -
Standby 105 hr -
General battery life
Reno 8 Pro
31:36 hr
Honor 80 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 160 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 10944 x 14592
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 112° 122°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (160 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 160 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 160MP (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680 8160 x 6112
Aperture f/2.4 -
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2022 November 2022
Release date June 2022 December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 80 Pro is definitely a better buy.

