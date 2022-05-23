Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs Huawei Honor 80 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Reno 8 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 80 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Pro
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 80 Pro
- 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1009K versus 663K)
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh
- 11% higher pixel density (437 vs 394 PPI)
- The phone is 6-months newer
- 68% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1198 and 714 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
93
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
60
82
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
74
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|1224 x 2700 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.8:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|437 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|-
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.3%
|91.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|161.2 mm (6.35 inches)
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|7.34 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|-
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Black, Blue, Green, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2850 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|912 MHz
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
714
Honor 80 Pro +68%
1198
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2396
Honor 80 Pro +57%
3757
|CPU
|145245
|223917
|GPU
|259335
|444797
|Memory
|137100
|161232
|UX
|120108
|176014
|Total score
|663266
|1009360
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|5734
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10776
|-
AnTuTu 9 Ranking List (170th and 30th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12
|ROM
|ColorOS 13
|MagicOS 7.0
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4800 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (90% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:42 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|10:31 hr
|-
|Watching video
|14:06 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:13 hr
|-
|Standby
|105 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|160 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|10944 x 14592
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|122°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (160 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 160 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 160MP (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 3680
|8160 x 6112
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|-
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
125
Video quality
111
Generic camera score
114
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2022
|November 2022
|Release date
|June 2022
|December 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 80 Pro is definitely a better buy.
