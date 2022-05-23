Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 8 Pro vs Phone (1) – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs Nothing Phone (1)

Оппо Рено 8 Про
VS
Nothing phone (1)
Oppo Reno 8 Pro
Nothing Phone (1)

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Reno 8 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Nothing Phone (1), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (665K versus 583K)
  • Delivers 24% higher peak brightness (823 against 665 nits)
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1)
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (34:17 vs 30:27 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 825 and 713 points
  • Weighs 23.8 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 8 Pro
vs
Phone (1)

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.9%
PWM - 119 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Reno 8 Pro +24%
823 nits
Phone (1)
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.34 mm (0.29 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 159.2 gramm (5.62 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 8 Pro +5%
90.3%
Phone (1)
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 8 Pro and Nothing Phone (1) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 912 MHz 500 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 8 Pro
713
Phone (1) +16%
825
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 8 Pro
2396
Phone (1) +26%
3019
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 8 Pro +14%
665668
Phone (1)
583690
CPU 145245 160405
GPU 259335 175059
Memory 137100 113702
UX 120108 130019
Total score 665668 583690
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 33 FPS -
Graphics score 5643 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12046 -
AnTuTu Android Results (150th and 184th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM ColorOS 12.1 Nothing OS
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 80 W 33 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (90% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:41 hr 12:12 hr
Watching video 14:06 hr 15:54 hr
Gaming 05:13 hr 04:48 hr
Standby 105 hr 108 hr
General battery life
Reno 8 Pro
30:27 hr
Phone (1) +13%
34:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 112° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 8 Pro
n/a
Phone (1)
84.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2022 July 2022
Release date June 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and design are more important to you, then choose the Nothing Phone (1). But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 8 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Reno 8 Pro and Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
2. Oppo Reno 8 Pro and Reno 7 5G
3. Oppo Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 Pro Plus
4. Nothing Phone (1) and Apple iPhone 13
5. Nothing Phone (1) and Google Pixel 6
6. Nothing Phone (1) and Google Pixel 6a
7. Nothing Phone (1) and Xiaomi Poco F4

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish