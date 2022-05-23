Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 8 Pro vs 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro

Оппо Рено 8 Про
VS
Ванплас 10 Про
Oppo Reno 8 Pro
OnePlus 10 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Reno 8 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 17.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1001K versus 661K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 33% higher pixel density (525 vs 394 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 981 and 715 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 8 Pro
vs
10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
PWM - 342 Hz
Response time - 11 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Reno 8 Pro +5%
823 nits
10 Pro
786 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.34 mm (0.29 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 8 Pro
90.3%
10 Pro
90%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 8 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 730
GPU clock 912 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 8 Pro
715
10 Pro +37%
981
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 8 Pro
2388
10 Pro +45%
3458
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 8 Pro
661788
10 Pro +51%
1001714
CPU 145245 227709
GPU 259335 430176
Memory 137100 160925
UX 120108 175122
Total score 661788 1001714
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 8 Pro
5646
10 Pro +69%
9567
Stability 99% 64%
Graphics test 33 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 5646 9567
PCMark 3.0 score 10713 11656
AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores (159th and 31st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM ColorOS 13 ColorOS 13
OS size - 32 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 80 W 80 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (90% in 30 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:31 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 14:06 hr 13:54 hr
Gaming 06:13 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 105 hr 100 hr
General battery life
Reno 8 Pro +4%
31:36 hr
10 Pro
30:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 150°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Reno 8 Pro
125
10 Pro +6%
132
Video quality
Reno 8 Pro +1%
111
10 Pro
110
Generic camera score
Reno 8 Pro
114
10 Pro +11%
127

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 8 Pro
n/a
10 Pro
88.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2022 January 2022
Release date June 2022 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 13 vs Oppo Reno 8 Pro
2. Oppo Find X5 Pro vs Oppo Reno 8 Pro
3. Oppo Reno 8 vs Oppo Reno 8 Pro
4. Vivo V25 Pro vs Oppo Reno 8 Pro
5. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs OnePlus 10 Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs OnePlus 10 Pro
7. Asus ROG Phone 5 vs OnePlus 10 Pro
8. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs OnePlus 10 Pro
9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs OnePlus 10 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish