Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 2T
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Reno 8 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 29% higher peak brightness (823 against 640 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
- Optical image stabilization
- 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 947 and 713 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
66
75
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
77
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|410 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.3%
|85.7%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.3%
|PWM
|-
|193 Hz
|Response time
|-
|15 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|161.2 mm (6.35 inches)
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|7.34 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300
|Max. clock
|2850 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|912 MHz
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
713
Nord 2T +33%
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2396
Nord 2T +34%
3203
|CPU
|145245
|182063
|GPU
|259335
|244873
|Memory
|137100
|119023
|UX
|120108
|135566
|Total score
|665668
|683013
|Stability
|99%
|62%
|Graphics test
|33 FPS
|27 FPS
|Graphics score
|5643
|4602
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12046
|9958
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking (150th and 139th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|ColorOS 12.1
|OxygenOS 12.1
|OS size
|-
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (90% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 13 min)
|Full charging time
|0:42 hr
|0:32 hr
|Web browsing
|09:41 hr
|11:12 hr
|Watching video
|14:06 hr
|14:15 hr
|Gaming
|05:13 hr
|04:36 hr
|Standby
|105 hr
|93 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 3680
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2022
|May 2022
|Release date
|June 2022
|May 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord 2T. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 8 Pro.
