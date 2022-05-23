Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 8 Pro vs Nord 2T – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 2T

VS
Oppo Reno 8 Pro
OnePlus Nord 2T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Reno 8 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 29% higher peak brightness (823 against 640 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 947 and 713 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 8 Pro
vs
Nord 2T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
PWM - 193 Hz
Response time - 15 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Reno 8 Pro +29%
823 nits
Nord 2T
640 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.34 mm (0.29 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 8 Pro +5%
90.3%
Nord 2T
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 8 Pro and OnePlus Nord 2T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 912 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 8 Pro
713
Nord 2T +33%
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 8 Pro
2396
Nord 2T +34%
3203
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 8 Pro
665668
Nord 2T +3%
683013
CPU 145245 182063
GPU 259335 244873
Memory 137100 119023
UX 120108 135566
Total score 665668 683013
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 8 Pro +23%
5643
Nord 2T
4602
Stability 99% 62%
Graphics test 33 FPS 27 FPS
Graphics score 5643 4602
PCMark 3.0 score 12046 9958
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking (150th and 139th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM ColorOS 12.1 OxygenOS 12.1
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 80 W 80 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (90% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:41 hr 11:12 hr
Watching video 14:06 hr 14:15 hr
Gaming 05:13 hr 04:36 hr
Standby 105 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Reno 8 Pro
30:27 hr
Nord 2T +1%
30:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 8 Pro
n/a
Nord 2T
87.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2022 May 2022
Release date June 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord 2T. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 8 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

