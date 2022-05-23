Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Reno 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 8 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.