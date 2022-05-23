Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs Realme 9 Pro Plus
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Reno 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
- Optical image stabilization
- 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 819 and 712 points
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
67
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
76
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.62 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|397 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|450 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89%
|84.2%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|95.9%
|PWM
|-
|218 Hz
|Response time
|-
|9 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|161 mm (6.34 inches)
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 662
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|-
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~684 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
712
Realme 9 Pro Plus +15%
819
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 8 Pro +2%
2368
2324
|CPU
|-
|137857
|GPU
|-
|140090
|Memory
|-
|100175
|UX
|-
|127716
|Total score
|-
|505237
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|13 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|2295
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|11060
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|ColorOS 12.1
|Realme UI 3.0
|OS size
|-
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|60 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (77% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|0:49 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|12:29 hr
|Watching video
|-
|14:47 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:58 hr
|Standby
|-
|96 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 3680
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|24 mm
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/3.13"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2022
|February 2022
|Release date
|June 2022
|February 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 8 Pro. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2