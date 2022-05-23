Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs Reno 5 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Reno 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 5 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
- 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 712 and 607 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 5 5G
- Weighs 16 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
77
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
67
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
76
67
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.62 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|397 ppi
|410 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89%
|85.1%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|161 mm (6.34 inches)
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 662
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|-
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~700 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 8 Pro +17%
712
607
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 8 Pro +31%
2368
1811
|CPU
|-
|115025
|GPU
|-
|107015
|Memory
|-
|75589
|UX
|-
|108360
|Total score
|-
|405309
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|10 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1686
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|9135
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|ColorOS 12.1
|ColorOS 11.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|0:40 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|10:36 hr
|Watching video
|-
|18:09 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:23 hr
|Standby
|-
|113 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 3680
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|24 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2022
|December 2020
|Release date
|June 2022
|January 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.
