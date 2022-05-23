Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs Reno 7 Z 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Reno 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Weighs 15 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
67
53
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
76
67
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.62 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|397 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|430 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89%
|85.3%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|161 mm (6.34 inches)
|159.85 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|73.17 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.55 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IPX4
|Rear material
|-
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 662
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|-
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~536 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 8 Pro +2%
712
700
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 8 Pro +19%
2368
1983
|CPU
|-
|118881
|GPU
|-
|101058
|Memory
|-
|63280
|UX
|-
|97041
|Total score
|-
|379788
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1216
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|7721
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|ColorOS 12.1
|ColorOS 12
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (31% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:05 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 3680
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|24 mm
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2022
|March 2022
|Release date
|June 2022
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1