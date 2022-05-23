Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs Reno 8 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Reno 8 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Pro
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 36% higher peak brightness (823 against 603 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Lite
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
77
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
66
63
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
76
69
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.3%
|85.3%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|92.7%
|PWM
|-
|252 Hz
|Response time
|-
|2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|161.2 mm (6.35 inches)
|159.85 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|73.17 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|7.34 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.55 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max. clock
|2850 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|912 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~536 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 8 Pro +1%
715
706
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 8 Pro +18%
2388
2017
|CPU
|145245
|-
|GPU
|259335
|-
|Memory
|137100
|-
|UX
|120108
|-
|Total score
|661788
|-
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|33 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|5646
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10713
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 11
|ROM
|ColorOS 13
|ColorOS 12
|OS size
|-
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (90% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:42 hr
|1:09 hr
|Web browsing
|10:31 hr
|-
|Watching video
|14:06 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:13 hr
|-
|Standby
|105 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 Lite from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 3680
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|24 mm
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Reno 8 Pro +127%
125
55
Video quality
Reno 8 Pro +39%
111
Generic camera score
Reno 8 Pro +78%
114
64
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2022
|June 2022
|Release date
|June 2022
|June 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.
