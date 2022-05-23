Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 8 Pro vs Reno 8 Lite – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs Reno 8 Lite

Oppo Reno 8 Pro
Oppo Reno 8 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Reno 8 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Pro
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 36% higher peak brightness (823 against 603 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Lite
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 8 Pro
vs
Reno 8 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 92.7%
PWM - 252 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Reno 8 Pro +36%
823 nits
Reno 8 Lite
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) 159.85 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.17 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.34 mm (0.29 inches) 7.55 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 8 Pro +6%
90.3%
Reno 8 Lite
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 8 Pro and Oppo Reno 8 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 619
GPU clock 912 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 8 Pro +1%
715
Reno 8 Lite
706
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 8 Pro +18%
2388
Reno 8 Lite
2017
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 8 Pro
661788
Reno 8 Lite
n/a
CPU 145245 -
GPU 259335 -
Memory 137100 -
UX 120108 -
Total score 661788 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 33 FPS -
Graphics score 5646 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10713 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11
ROM ColorOS 13 ColorOS 12
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 80 W 33 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (90% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:09 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:31 hr -
Watching video 14:06 hr -
Gaming 06:13 hr -
Standby 105 hr -
General battery life
Reno 8 Pro
31:36 hr
Reno 8 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 Lite from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680 -
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Reno 8 Pro +127%
125
Reno 8 Lite
55
Video quality
Reno 8 Pro +39%
111
Reno 8 Lite
80
Generic camera score
Reno 8 Pro +78%
114
Reno 8 Lite
64

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 8 Pro
n/a
Reno 8 Lite
92.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2022 June 2022
Release date June 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

