Oppo Reno 8T 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2T VS Oppo Reno 8T 5G OnePlus Nord 2T Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Reno 8T 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh The phone is 8-months newer

The phone is 8-months newer Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Weighs 19 grams less Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (681K versus 416K)

63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (681K versus 416K) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 816 and 685 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Reno 8T 5G Price OnePlus Nord 2T Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 394 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 85.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.3% PWM - 193 Hz Response time - 15 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Reno 8T 5G n/a Nord 2T 631 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 171 g (6.03 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Reno 8T 5G +5% 89.6% Nord 2T 85.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM ColorOS 13 OxygenOS 13 OS size - 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4800 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 67 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 13 min) Full charging time 0:45 hr 0:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 11:48 hr Watching video - 14:15 hr Gaming - 05:15 hr Standby - 93 hr General battery life Reno 8T 5G n/a Nord 2T 31:29 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.25

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 34 mm

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution - 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Focal length 22 mm - Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max loudness Reno 8T 5G n/a Nord 2T 87.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2023 May 2022 Release date February 2023 May 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord 2T. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 8T 5G.