Oppo Reno 8T 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2T
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Reno 8T 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh
- The phone is 8-months newer
- Reverse charging feature
- Weighs 19 grams less
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
- 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (681K versus 416K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 816 and 685 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
86
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
43
53
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
72
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
70
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|410 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|450 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|800 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|85.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.3%
|PWM
|-
|193 Hz
|Response time
|-
|15 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|171 g (6.03 oz)
|190 g (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~536 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
685
Nord 2T +19%
816
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1989
Nord 2T +41%
2803
|CPU
|125185
|177715
|GPU
|102231
|247492
|Memory
|76579
|121942
|UX
|113706
|135961
|Total score
|416837
|681407
|Max surface temperature
|-
|47.9 °C
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|27 FPS
|Graphics score
|1211
|4616
|Web score
|9450
|7292
|Video editing
|3905
|5386
|Photo editing
|17564
|19456
|Data manipulation
|8950
|8930
|Writing score
|15424
|13905
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|ColorOS 13
|OxygenOS 13
|OS size
|-
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4800 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 13 min)
|Full charging time
|0:45 hr
|0:32 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|11:48 hr
|Watching video
|-
|14:15 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:15 hr
|Standby
|-
|93 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 34 mm
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|22 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2023
|May 2022
|Release date
|February 2023
|May 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord 2T. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 8T 5G.
