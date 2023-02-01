Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 8T 5G vs Nord 2T – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Reno 8T 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 19 grams less
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (681K versus 416K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 816 and 685 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 8T 5G
vs
Nord 2T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
PWM - 193 Hz
Response time - 15 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Reno 8T 5G
n/a
Nord 2T
631 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 171 g (6.03 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 8T 5G +5%
89.6%
Nord 2T
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 8T 5G and OnePlus Nord 2T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max clock 2200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 840 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 8T 5G
685
Nord 2T +19%
816
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 8T 5G
1989
Nord 2T +41%
2803
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 8T 5G
416837
Nord 2T +63%
681407
CPU 125185 177715
GPU 102231 247492
Memory 76579 121942
UX 113706 135961
Total score 416837 681407
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 8T 5G
1211
Nord 2T +281%
4616
Max surface temperature - 47.9 °C
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 27 FPS
Graphics score 1211 4616
PCMark 3.0
Reno 8T 5G
9835
Nord 2T
9841
Web score 9450 7292
Video editing 3905 5386
Photo editing 17564 19456
Data manipulation 8950 8930
Writing score 15424 13905
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM ColorOS 13 OxygenOS 13
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:48 hr
Watching video - 14:15 hr
Gaming - 05:15 hr
Standby - 93 hr
General battery life
Reno 8T 5G
n/a
Nord 2T
31:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 34 mm
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Reno 8T 5G
n/a
Nord 2T
87.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2023 May 2022
Release date February 2023 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord 2T. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 8T 5G.

