Oppo Reno 8T 5G vs Realme 10 Pro Plus VS Oppo Reno 8T 5G Realme 10 Pro Plus Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Reno 8T 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Realme 10 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Reverse charging feature Reasons to consider the Realme 10 Pro Plus Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (521K versus 416K)

25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (521K versus 416K) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 842 and 685 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 394 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 90.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) Reno 8T 5G n/a 10 Pro Plus 801 nits

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 171 g (6.03 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Reno 8T 5G 89.6% 10 Pro Plus +1% 90.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM ColorOS 13 Realme UI 4.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 4800 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (86% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:45 hr 0:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:56 hr Watching video - 17:15 hr Gaming - 06:25 hr Standby - 127 hr General battery life Reno 8T 5G n/a 10 Pro Plus 39:18 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 112° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 34 mm

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Focal length 22 mm 25 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2023 November 2022 Release date February 2023 November 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Realme 10 Pro Plus. It has a better performance, battery life, camera, and connectivity.