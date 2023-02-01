Oppo Reno 8T 5G vs Realme 8 5G VS Oppo Reno 8T 5G Realme 8 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Reno 8T 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Realme 8 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (416K versus 354K)

18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (416K versus 354K) Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD) Thinner bezels – 5.7% more screen real estate Reasons to consider the Realme 8 5G Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED LTPS LCD Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 394 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 480 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 600 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 83.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 98.3% Response time - 26.5 ms Contrast - 823:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Reno 8T 5G n/a 8 5G 575 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 171 g (6.03 oz) 185 g (6.53 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Reno 8T 5G +7% 89.6% 8 5G 83.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM ColorOS 13 Realme UI 2.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 4800 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min) Full charging time 0:45 hr 2:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:54 hr Watching video - 09:49 hr Gaming - 06:31 hr Standby - 103 hr General battery life Reno 8T 5G n/a 8 5G 32:23 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 34 mm

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 22 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 22 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.1 Focal length 22 mm 26 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - No Speakers test Max loudness Reno 8T 5G n/a 8 5G 81.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2023 April 2021 Release date February 2023 April 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 8T 5G is definitely a better buy.