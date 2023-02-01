Oppo Reno 8T 5G vs Reno 8 VS Oppo Reno 8T 5G Oppo Reno 8 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Reno 8T 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Oppo Reno 8, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Thinner bezels – 5.7% more screen real estate The phone is 8-months newer Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (678K versus 416K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 394 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 83.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Peak brightness test (auto) Reno 8T 5G n/a Reno 8 632 nits

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 171 g (6.03 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz) Waterproof No No Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Reno 8T 5G +7% 89.6% Reno 8 83.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM ColorOS 13 ColorOS 12.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4800 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 67 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes Yes Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 16 min) Full charging time 0:45 hr 0:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:16 hr Watching video - 14:57 hr Gaming - 06:13 hr Standby - 86 hr General battery life Reno 8T 5G n/a Reno 8 31:58 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 112° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 34 mm

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution - 6528 x 3680 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Focal length 22 mm 24 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Reno 8T 5G n/a Reno 8 115 Video quality Reno 8T 5G n/a Reno 8 129 Generic camera score Reno 8T 5G n/a Reno 8 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced February 2023 May 2022 Release date February 2023 June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 8. But if the display, software, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 8T 5G.