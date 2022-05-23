Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 8 vs Pixel 7 – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 8 vs Google Pixel 7

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 8 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (31:58 vs 29:08 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 18 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 55% higher peak brightness (983 against 635 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (754K versus 621K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Reno 8
79
Pixel 7
87
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Reno 8
70
Pixel 7
80
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Reno 8
78
Pixel 7
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Reno 8
64
Pixel 7
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Reno 8
88
Pixel 7
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Reno 8
73
Pixel 7
80

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 8
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.5%
PWM - 360 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Reno 8
635 nits
Pixel 7 +55%
983 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 8
83.9%
Pixel 7 +1%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 8 and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 850 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 8
941
Pixel 7 +12%
1058
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 8
2717
Pixel 7 +22%
3312
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 8
621862
Pixel 7 +21%
754428
CPU - 203616
GPU - 295372
Memory - 108654
UX - 142235
Total score 621862 754428
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 8
4613
Pixel 7 +41%
6508
Stability 99% 61%
Graphics test 27 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 4613 6508
PCMark 3.0 score 9607 10598
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Rating (186th and 109th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM ColorOS 12.1 Stock Android
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4355 mAh
Charge power 80 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 16 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:16 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 14:57 hr 16:16 hr
Gaming 06:15 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 86 hr 73 hr
General battery life
Reno 8 +10%
31:58 hr
Pixel 7
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680 -
Aperture f/2.4 -
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Reno 8
115
Pixel 7 +26%
145
Video quality
Reno 8
129
Pixel 7 +11%
143
Generic camera score
Reno 8
115
Pixel 7 +22%
140

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 8
n/a
Pixel 7
88.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2022 October 2022
Release date June 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

