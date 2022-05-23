Oppo Reno 8 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 8 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8
- Shows 16% longer battery life (31:58 vs 27:32 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Weighs 33 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Delivers 73% higher peak brightness (1100 against 635 nits)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
- 25% higher pixel density (512 vs 411 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 23W
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (803K versus 621K)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
97
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
70
81
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
83
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|512 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|550 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.9%
|88.7%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|97%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|212 gramm (7.48 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|White, Black, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300
|Google Tensor G2
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
941
Pixel 7 Pro +13%
1066
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2717
Pixel 7 Pro +18%
3198
|CPU
|-
|216931
|GPU
|-
|296692
|Memory
|-
|134893
|UX
|-
|152600
|Total score
|621862
|803944
|Stability
|99%
|68%
|Graphics test
|27 FPS
|38 FPS
|Graphics score
|4613
|6409
|PCMark 3.0 score
|9607
|11408
AnTuTu Android Ranking (186th and 87th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 13
|ROM
|ColorOS 12.1
|Stock Android
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (23 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 16 min)
|Yes (46% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:42 hr
|1:49 hr
|Web browsing
|12:16 hr
|09:19 hr
|Watching video
|14:57 hr
|14:51 hr
|Gaming
|06:15 hr
|04:59 hr
|Standby
|86 hr
|76 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|126°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 3680
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|-
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Pixel 7 Pro +29%
148
Video quality
129
Pixel 7 Pro +11%
143
Generic camera score
Pixel 7 Pro +28%
147
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2022
|October 2022
|Release date
|June 2022
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.
