Oppo Reno 8 vs Huawei Honor 50 SE
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 8 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 50 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8
- 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (681K versus 472K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Reverse charging feature
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 938 and 687 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 SE
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
77
78
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
64
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|LTPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2388 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|387 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|550 nits
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.9%
|89.4%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|179 g (6.31 oz)
|191 g (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|-
|Frame material
|Plastic
|-
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|900 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 8 +37%
938
687
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 8 +30%
2689
2070
|CPU
|165133
|-
|GPU
|249793
|-
|Memory
|133728
|-
|UX
|135877
|-
|Total score
|681855
|472514
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|27 FPS
|12 FPS
|Graphics score
|4612
|2009
|PCMark 3.0 score
|9561
|8642
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|-
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|-
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|ColorOS 12.1
|Magic UI 4.2
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 16 min)
|Yes (75% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|0:42 hr
|0:36 hr
|Web browsing
|12:16 hr
|-
|Watching video
|14:57 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:13 hr
|-
|Standby
|86 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 3680
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
129
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2022
|June 2021
|Release date
|June 2022
|June 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 8. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 50 SE.
