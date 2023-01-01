Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 8 vs Honor 50 SE – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 8 vs Huawei Honor 50 SE

Оппо Рено 8
VS
Хуавей Хонор 50 SE
Oppo Reno 8
Huawei Honor 50 SE

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 8 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 50 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (681K versus 472K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 938 and 687 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 SE
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 8
vs
Honor 50 SE

Display

Type AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 550 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 89.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Reno 8
627 nits
Honor 50 SE
n/a

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic -
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 8
83.9%
Honor 50 SE +7%
89.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 8 and Huawei Honor 50 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 8 +37%
938
Honor 50 SE
687
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 8 +30%
2689
Honor 50 SE
2070
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 8 +44%
681855
Honor 50 SE
472514
CPU 165133 -
GPU 249793 -
Memory 133728 -
UX 135877 -
Total score 681855 472514
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 8 +130%
4612
Honor 50 SE
2009
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 27 FPS 12 FPS
Graphics score 4612 2009
PCMark 3.0 score 9561 8642
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 12.1 Magic UI 4.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 80 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 16 min) Yes (75% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 0:36 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:16 hr -
Watching video 14:57 hr -
Gaming 06:13 hr -
Standby 86 hr -
General battery life
Reno 8
31:58 hr
Honor 50 SE
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution - 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 112° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2022 June 2021
Release date June 2022 June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 8. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 50 SE.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Reno 8 or Galaxy A53 5G
2. Reno 8 or Reno 7 Pro 5G
3. Reno 8 or Find X5 Pro
4. Reno 8 or Find X5
5. Reno 8 or Reno 7 5G
6. Reno 8 or Nord 2T
7. Reno 8 or Reno 8 Pro
8. Reno 8 or Reno 8 Lite
9. Reno 8 or Vivo V25
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish