Oppo Reno 8 vs Huawei Honor 50 SE VS Oppo Reno 8 Huawei Honor 50 SE Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 8 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 50 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (681K versus 472K)

44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (681K versus 472K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD) The phone is 11-months newer

The phone is 11-months newer Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 938 and 687 points Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 SE Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED LTPS LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 411 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 550 nits HDR support No - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 89.4% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Peak brightness test (auto) Reno 8 627 nits Honor 50 SE n/a

Design and build Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic - Frame material Plastic - Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Reno 8 83.9% Honor 50 SE +7% 89.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X - Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 - Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM ColorOS 12.1 Magic UI 4.2

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 80 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 16 min) Yes (75% in 20 min) Full charging time 0:42 hr 0:36 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:16 hr - Watching video 14:57 hr - Gaming 06:13 hr - Standby 86 hr - General battery life Reno 8 31:58 hr Honor 50 SE n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution - 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 112° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 3680 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length 24 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Reno 8 115 Honor 50 SE n/a Video quality Reno 8 129 Honor 50 SE n/a Generic camera score Reno 8 115 Honor 50 SE n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono - Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced May 2022 June 2021 Release date June 2022 June 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 8. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 50 SE.