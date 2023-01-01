Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 8 vs Honor 70 – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 8 vs Huawei Honor 70

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 8 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (681K versus 538K)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 70
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh
  • Delivers 20% higher peak brightness (753 against 627 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate
Review

Tests and specifications

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 61 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Reno 8
627 nits
Honor 70 +20%
753 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 8
83.9%
Honor 70 +8%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 8 and Huawei Honor 70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 850 MHz 500 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 8 +1%
938
Honor 70
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 8
2689
Honor 70 +4%
2793
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 8 +27%
681855
Honor 70
538374
CPU 165133 162664
GPU 249793 166021
Memory 133728 87124
UX 135877 129564
Total score 681855 538374
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 8 +75%
4612
Honor 70
2636
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 27 FPS 15 FPS
Graphics score 4612 2636
PCMark 3.0 score 9561 11384
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM ColorOS 12.1 Magic UI 6.1
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 80 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 16 min) Yes (71% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:16 hr 12:02 hr
Watching video 14:57 hr 14:45 hr
Gaming 06:13 hr 04:54 hr
Standby 86 hr 100 hr
General battery life
Reno 8
31:58 hr
Honor 70 +2%
32:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 54 megapixels
Image resolution - 8768 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 122°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Honor 70 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Reno 8
115
Honor 70
115
Video quality
Reno 8
129
Honor 70
129
Generic camera score
Reno 8
115
Honor 70
115

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 8
n/a
Honor 70
80.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2022 May 2022
Release date June 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 70. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 8.

