Oppo Reno 8 vs Huawei Honor 70 VS Oppo Reno 8 Huawei Honor 70 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 8 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (681K versus 538K) Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 70 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh Delivers 20% higher peak brightness (753 against 627 nits)

Delivers 20% higher peak brightness (753 against 627 nits) Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.4 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 90.8% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.6% PWM - 61 Hz Response time - 2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Reno 8 627 nits Honor 70 +20% 753 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Reno 8 83.9% Honor 70 +8% 90.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM ColorOS 12.1 Magic UI 6.1 OS size - 21 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 80 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 16 min) Yes (71% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:42 hr 0:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:16 hr 12:02 hr Watching video 14:57 hr 14:45 hr Gaming 06:13 hr 04:54 hr Standby 86 hr 100 hr General battery life Reno 8 31:58 hr Honor 70 +2% 32:36 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 54 megapixels Image resolution - 8768 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 112° 122° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Honor 70 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 3680 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Focal length 24 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Reno 8 115 Honor 70 115 Video quality Reno 8 129 Honor 70 129 Generic camera score Reno 8 115 Honor 70 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Reno 8 n/a Honor 70 80.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced May 2022 May 2022 Release date June 2022 June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 70. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 8.