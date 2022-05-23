Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 8 vs Honor 80 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 8 vs Huawei Honor 80 Pro

VS
Oppo Reno 8
Huawei Honor 80 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 8 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 80 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 80 Pro
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1009K versus 686K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • Thinner bezels – 7.3% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 8
vs
Honor 80 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1224 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 411 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 91.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Reno 8
636 nits
Honor 80 Pro
n/a

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 8
83.9%
Honor 80 Pro +9%
91.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 8 and Huawei Honor 80 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 730
GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 8
948
Honor 80 Pro +26%
1198
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 8
2700
Honor 80 Pro +39%
3757
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 8
686080
Honor 80 Pro +47%
1009360
CPU 165133 223917
GPU 249793 444797
Memory 133728 161232
UX 135877 176014
Total score 686080 1009360
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 8
4613
Honor 80 Pro
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 27 FPS -
Graphics score 4613 -
PCMark 3.0 score 9607 -
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (157th and 30th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM ColorOS 12.1 MagicOS 7.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 80 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 16 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:16 hr -
Watching video 14:57 hr -
Gaming 06:13 hr -
Standby 86 hr -
General battery life
Reno 8
31:58 hr
Honor 80 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 160 megapixels
Image resolution - 10944 x 14592
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 112° 122°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (160 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 160 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 160MP (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680 8160 x 6112
Aperture f/2.4 -
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2022 November 2022
Release date June 2022 December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 80 Pro is definitely a better buy.

