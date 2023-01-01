Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 8 vs Honor X7a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 8 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X7a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8
  • 5.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (685K versus 123K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 58% higher pixel density (411 vs 260 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1300
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X7a
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 8
vs
Honor X7a

Display

Type AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.75 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 260 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 85.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Reno 8
637 nits
Honor X7a
n/a

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 167.5 mm (6.59 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 8
83.9%
Honor X7a +2%
85.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 8 and Huawei Honor X7a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 MediaTek Helio G37
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 8 +416%
945
Honor X7a
183
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 8 +184%
2704
Honor X7a
951
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 8 +453%
685359
Honor X7a
123892
CPU 165133 -
GPU 249793 -
Memory 133728 -
UX 135877 -
Total score 685359 123892
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 8
4609
Honor X7a
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 27 FPS -
Graphics score 4609 -
PCMark 3.0 score 9502 -
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM ColorOS 12.1 Magic UI 6.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 80 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 16 min) Yes (80% in 80 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 2:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:16 hr -
Watching video 14:57 hr -
Gaming 06:13 hr -
Standby 86 hr -
General battery life
Reno 8
31:58 hr
Honor X7a
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) No
Angle of widest lens 112° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Reno 8
115
Honor X7a
n/a
Video quality
Reno 8
129
Honor X7a
n/a
Generic camera score
Reno 8
115
Honor X7a
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced May 2022 January 2023
Release date June 2022 January 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 8 is definitely a better buy.

