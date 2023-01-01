Oppo Reno 8 vs Huawei Honor X7a VS Oppo Reno 8 Huawei Honor X7a Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 8 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X7a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 5.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (685K versus 123K)

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD) Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X7a Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED TFT LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.75 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 260 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 85.4% Display features - DCI-P3 - Peak brightness test (auto) Reno 8 637 nits Honor X7a n/a

Design and build Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 167.5 mm (6.59 inches) Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof No No Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Reno 8 83.9% Honor X7a +2% 85.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 - Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM ColorOS 12.1 Magic UI 6.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 80 W 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 16 min) Yes (80% in 80 min) Full charging time 0:42 hr 2:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:16 hr - Watching video 14:57 hr - Gaming 06:13 hr - Standby 86 hr - General battery life Reno 8 31:58 hr Honor X7a n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) No Angle of widest lens 112° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 3680 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length 24 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Reno 8 115 Honor X7a n/a Video quality Reno 8 129 Honor X7a n/a Generic camera score Reno 8 115 Honor X7a n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Flagship Budget Announced May 2022 January 2023 Release date June 2022 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 8 is definitely a better buy.