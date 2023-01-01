Oppo Reno 8 vs Huawei Honor X9 VS Oppo Reno 8 Huawei Honor X9 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 8 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (681K versus 269K)

2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (681K versus 269K) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) 2.5x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 938 and 377 points

2.5x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 938 and 377 points Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X9 Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate

Value for money

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.81 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9 PPI 411 ppi 385 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 89.2% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Peak brightness test (auto) Reno 8 627 nits Honor X9 n/a

Design and build Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 166.07 mm (6.54 inches) Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 75.78 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.05 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Reno 8 83.9% Honor X9 +6% 89.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 - Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM ColorOS 12.1 Magic UI 4.2

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 80 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 16 min) Yes (81% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:42 hr 0:46 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:16 hr - Watching video 14:57 hr - Gaming 06:13 hr - Standby 86 hr - General battery life Reno 8 31:58 hr Honor X9 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 112° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 3680 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Focal length 24 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Reno 8 115 Honor X9 n/a Video quality Reno 8 129 Honor X9 n/a Generic camera score Reno 8 115 Honor X9 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 13 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced May 2022 March 2022 Release date June 2022 April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 8 is definitely a better buy.