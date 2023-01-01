Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 8 vs Honor X9a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 8 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X9a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8
  • 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (681K versus 398K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 938 and 663 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X9a
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4500 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 8
vs
Honor X9a

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 89.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Reno 8
627 nits
Honor X9a
n/a

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 8
83.9%
Honor X9a +7%
89.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 8 and Huawei Honor X9a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 619
GPU clock 850 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 8 +41%
938
Honor X9a
663
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 8 +40%
2689
Honor X9a
1921
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 8 +71%
681855
Honor X9a
398086
CPU 165133 118305
GPU 249793 98784
Memory 133728 69914
UX 135877 113011
Total score 681855 398086
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 8
4612
Honor X9a
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 27 FPS -
Graphics score 4612 -
PCMark 3.0 score 9561 -
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM ColorOS 12.1 Magic UI 6.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5100 mAh
Charge power 80 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 16 min) Yes (80% in 53 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:07 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:16 hr -
Watching video 14:57 hr -
Gaming 06:13 hr -
Standby 86 hr -
General battery life
Reno 8
31:58 hr
Honor X9a
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 112° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Reno 8
115
Honor X9a
n/a
Video quality
Reno 8
129
Honor X9a
n/a
Generic camera score
Reno 8
115
Honor X9a
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2022 January 2023
Release date June 2022 January 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 8. But if the display, software, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor X9a.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

