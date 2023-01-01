Oppo Reno 8 vs Huawei Honor X9a VS Oppo Reno 8 Huawei Honor X9a Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 8 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X9a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (681K versus 398K)

71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (681K versus 398K) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology 41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 938 and 663 points Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X9a Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4500 mAh Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate The phone is 7-months newer

The phone is 7-months newer Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 89.9% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Reno 8 627 nits Honor X9a n/a

Design and build Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Reno 8 83.9% Honor X9a +7% 89.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM ColorOS 12.1 Magic UI 6.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 80 W 40 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 16 min) Yes (80% in 53 min) Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:07 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:16 hr - Watching video 14:57 hr - Gaming 06:13 hr - Standby 86 hr - General battery life Reno 8 31:58 hr Honor X9a n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 112° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 3680 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Focal length 24 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Reno 8 115 Honor X9a n/a Video quality Reno 8 129 Honor X9a n/a Generic camera score Reno 8 115 Honor X9a n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced May 2022 January 2023 Release date June 2022 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 8. But if the display, software, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor X9a.