Oppo Reno 8
OnePlus 10T 5G

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 8 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the OnePlus 10T 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 24.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10T 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1012K versus 621K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 30% higher peak brightness (823 against 635 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Reno 8
79
10T 5G
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Reno 8
70
10T 5G
95
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Reno 8
78
10T 5G
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Reno 8
64
10T 5G
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Reno 8
88
10T 5G
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Reno 8
73
10T 5G
84

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 8
vs
10T 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9
PPI 411 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 950 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 360 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Reno 8
635 nits
10T 5G +30%
823 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.75 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 203.5 gramm (7.18 oz)
Waterproof No IP54
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 8
83.9%
10T 5G +5%
87.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 8 and OnePlus 10T 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 730
GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 8
941
10T 5G +41%
1331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 8
2717
10T 5G +45%
3932
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 8
621862
10T 5G +63%
1012048
CPU - 247669
GPU - 439011
Memory - 146080
UX - 170563
Total score 621862 1012048
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 8
4613
10T 5G +124%
10355
Stability 99% 92%
Graphics test 27 FPS 61 FPS
Graphics score 4613 10355
PCMark 3.0 score 9607 -
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Results (186th and 31st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM ColorOS 12.1 OxygenOS 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 80 W 150 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 16 min) Yes (68% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 0:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:16 hr 11:17 hr
Watching video 14:57 hr 16:57 hr
Gaming 06:15 hr 05:37 hr
Standby 86 hr 97 hr
General battery life
Reno 8
31:58 hr
10T 5G +4%
33:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Reno 8
115
10T 5G
n/a
Video quality
Reno 8
129
10T 5G
n/a
Generic camera score
Reno 8
115
10T 5G
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 8
n/a
10T 5G
84 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2022 August 2022
Release date June 2022 August 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10T 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

