Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 8 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Oppo A74 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.