Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 8 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Oppo Find X5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Delivers 28% higher peak brightness (813 against 637 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (816K versus 626K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Reno 8
79
Find X5
89
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Reno 8
72
Find X5
86
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Reno 8
78
Find X5
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Reno 8
64
Find X5
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Reno 8
88
Find X5
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Reno 8
73
Find X5
83

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 8
vs
Find X5

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 89%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Reno 8
637 nits
Find X5 +28%
813 nits

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 8
83.9%
Find X5 +6%
89%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Find X5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 660
GPU clock 850 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 8
941
Find X5 +20%
1129
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 8
2695
Find X5 +37%
3684
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 8
626719
Find X5 +30%
816599
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 8
4613
Find X5 +26%
5827
Stability 99% 63%
Graphics test 27 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 4613 5827
PCMark 3.0 score 9607 -
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Rating (180th and 72nd place)
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM ColorOS 12.1 ColorOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 80 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 16 min) Yes (94% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:16 hr 11:53 hr
Watching video 14:57 hr 16:27 hr
Gaming 06:15 hr 05:20 hr
Standby 86 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Reno 8
31:58 hr
Find X5 +3%
32:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 110°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Reno 8
115
Find X5 +12%
129
Video quality
Reno 8 +28%
129
Find X5
101
Generic camera score
Reno 8
115
Find X5 +6%
122

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2022 February 2022
Release date June 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X5 is definitely a better buy.

