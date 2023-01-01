Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 8 vs Realme 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 8 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8
  • 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (689K versus 401K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (38:40 vs 31:58 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 8
vs
Realme 10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.72 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Reno 8 +2%
636 nits
Realme 10 Pro
621 nits

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 8
83.9%
Realme 10 Pro +7%
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Realme 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 619
GPU clock 850 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 8 +34%
944
Realme 10 Pro
702
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 8 +32%
2695
Realme 10 Pro
2036
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 8 +72%
689611
Realme 10 Pro
401307
CPU 165133 120294
GPU 249793 96769
Memory 133728 72749
UX 135877 110567
Total score 689611 401307
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 27 FPS -
Graphics score 4612 -
PCMark 3.0 score 9561 -
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM ColorOS 12.1 Realme UI 4.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 80 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 16 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:12 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:16 hr 15:23 hr
Watching video 14:57 hr 15:04 hr
Gaming 06:13 hr 06:00 hr
Standby 86 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Reno 8
31:58 hr
Realme 10 Pro +21%
38:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution - 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 112° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (108 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2022 November 2022
Release date June 2022 November 2022
SAR (head) - 1.16 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.46 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 8. But if the software, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 10 Pro.

