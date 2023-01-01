Oppo Reno 8 vs Realme 10 Pro VS Oppo Reno 8 Oppo Realme 10 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 8 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (689K versus 401K)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Shows 21% longer battery life (38:40 vs 31:58 hours)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.72 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 392 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 89.8% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Peak brightness test (auto) Reno 8 +2% 636 nits Realme 10 Pro 621 nits

Design and build Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Reno 8 83.9% Realme 10 Pro +7% 89.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM ColorOS 12.1 Realme UI 4.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 80 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 16 min) Yes (54% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:12 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:16 hr 15:23 hr Watching video 14:57 hr 15:04 hr Gaming 06:13 hr 06:00 hr Standby 86 hr 121 hr General battery life Reno 8 31:58 hr Realme 10 Pro +21% 38:40 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution - 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 112° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 3680 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Focal length 24 mm 25 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Reno 8 115 Realme 10 Pro n/a Video quality Reno 8 129 Realme 10 Pro n/a Generic camera score Reno 8 115 Realme 10 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced May 2022 November 2022 Release date June 2022 November 2022 SAR (head) - 1.16 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.46 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 8. But if the software, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 10 Pro.