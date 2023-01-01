Oppo Reno 8 vs Realme 10 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 8 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8
- 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (689K versus 401K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro
- Shows 21% longer battery life (38:40 vs 31:58 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
77
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
63
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.72 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|392 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|600 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.9%
|89.8%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|179 g (6.31 oz)
|190 g (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~536 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 8 +34%
944
702
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 8 +32%
2695
2036
|CPU
|165133
|120294
|GPU
|249793
|96769
|Memory
|133728
|72749
|UX
|135877
|110567
|Total score
|689611
|401307
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|27 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|4612
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|9561
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 13
|ROM
|ColorOS 12.1
|Realme UI 4.0
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 16 min)
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:42 hr
|1:12 hr
|Web browsing
|12:16 hr
|15:23 hr
|Watching video
|14:57 hr
|15:04 hr
|Gaming
|06:13 hr
|06:00 hr
|Standby
|86 hr
|121 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (108 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 3680
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|24 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
129
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2022
|November 2022
|Release date
|June 2022
|November 2022
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.16 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.46 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 8. But if the software, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 10 Pro.
