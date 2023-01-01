Oppo Reno 8 vs Realme 8 Pro VS Oppo Reno 8 Oppo Realme 8 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 8 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (681K versus 346K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 430 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 83.3% Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 114 Hz Response time - 7 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Reno 8 627 nits Realme 8 Pro 625 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 176 g (6.21 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Reno 8 +1% 83.9% Realme 8 Pro 83.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM ColorOS 12.1 Realme UI 3.0 OS size - 13 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 80 W 50 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 16 min) Yes (88% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:42 hr 0:39 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:16 hr 12:52 hr Watching video 14:57 hr 17:32 hr Gaming 06:13 hr 06:03 hr Standby 86 hr 119 hr General battery life Reno 8 31:58 hr Realme 8 Pro +17% 37:28 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution - 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 112° 119° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 3680 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Focal length 24 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Reno 8 +3% 115 Realme 8 Pro 112 Video quality Reno 8 +50% 129 Realme 8 Pro 86 Generic camera score Reno 8 +12% 115 Realme 8 Pro 103

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 15 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Reno 8 n/a Realme 8 Pro 84.7 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced May 2022 March 2021 Release date June 2022 March 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 8 is definitely a better buy.