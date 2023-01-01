Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 8 vs Realme 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 8 vs Realme 8 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 8 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (681K versus 346K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (37:28 vs 31:58 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 8
vs
Realme 8 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 430 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 114 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Reno 8
627 nits
Realme 8 Pro
625 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 176 g (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 8 +1%
83.9%
Realme 8 Pro
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Realme 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 8 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 618
GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 8 +67%
938
Realme 8 Pro
563
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 8 +61%
2689
Realme 8 Pro
1671
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 8 +97%
681855
Realme 8 Pro
346164
CPU 165133 108066
GPU 249793 87170
Memory 133728 59733
UX 135877 91561
Total score 681855 346164
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 8 +339%
4612
Realme 8 Pro
1050
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 27 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 4612 1050
PCMark 3.0 score 9561 9004
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM ColorOS 12.1 Realme UI 3.0
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 80 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 16 min) Yes (88% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 0:39 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:16 hr 12:52 hr
Watching video 14:57 hr 17:32 hr
Gaming 06:13 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 86 hr 119 hr
General battery life
Reno 8
31:58 hr
Realme 8 Pro +17%
37:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution - 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Reno 8 +3%
115
Realme 8 Pro
112
Video quality
Reno 8 +50%
129
Realme 8 Pro
86
Generic camera score
Reno 8 +12%
115
Realme 8 Pro
103

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 8
n/a
Realme 8 Pro
84.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2022 March 2021
Release date June 2022 March 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 8 is definitely a better buy.

