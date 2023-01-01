Oppo Reno 8 vs Realme 8 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 8 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (681K versus 346K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro
- Shows 17% longer battery life (37:28 vs 31:58 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
77
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
73
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
61
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|430 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.9%
|83.3%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|114 Hz
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|Width
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|179 g (6.31 oz)
|176 g (6.21 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~435 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 8 +67%
938
563
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 8 +61%
2689
1671
|CPU
|165133
|108066
|GPU
|249793
|87170
|Memory
|133728
|59733
|UX
|135877
|91561
|Total score
|681855
|346164
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|27 FPS
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|4612
|1050
|PCMark 3.0 score
|9561
|9004
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|ColorOS 12.1
|Realme UI 3.0
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|50 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 16 min)
|Yes (88% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:42 hr
|0:39 hr
|Web browsing
|12:16 hr
|12:52 hr
|Watching video
|14:57 hr
|17:32 hr
|Gaming
|06:13 hr
|06:03 hr
|Standby
|86 hr
|119 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 3680
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/3.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Reno 8 +3%
115
112
Video quality
Reno 8 +50%
129
86
Generic camera score
Reno 8 +12%
115
103
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2022
|March 2021
|Release date
|June 2022
|March 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 8 is definitely a better buy.
