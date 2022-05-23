Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 8 vs Realme GT Neo 2 – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 8 vs Realme GT Neo 2

VS
Oppo Reno 8
Oppo Realme GT Neo 2

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 8 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Weighs 21 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
  • Water-resistant body (IPX5 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (36:16 vs 31:58 hours)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (716K versus 616K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1016 and 935 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 8
vs
Realme GT Neo 2

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.1%
PWM - 531 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Reno 8
632 nits
Realme GT Neo 2 +3%
654 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No IPX5
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 8
83.9%
Realme GT Neo 2 +2%
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 650
GPU clock 850 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 8
935
Realme GT Neo 2 +9%
1016
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 8
2686
Realme GT Neo 2 +18%
3182
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 8
616613
Realme GT Neo 2 +16%
716583
CPU - 199231
GPU - 241509
Memory - 122108
UX - 159621
Total score 616613 716583
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 8 +9%
4613
Realme GT Neo 2
4238
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 27 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 4613 4238
PCMark 3.0 score 9607 -
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Rating (180th and 117th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM ColorOS 12.1 Realme UI 2.0
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 80 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 16 min) Yes, SuperDart Charge (97% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:16 hr 12:08 hr
Watching video 14:57 hr 18:14 hr
Gaming 06:15 hr 05:37 hr
Standby 86 hr 112 hr
General battery life
Reno 8
31:58 hr
Realme GT Neo 2 +13%
36:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Reno 8 +7%
115
Realme GT Neo 2
107
Video quality
Reno 8 +34%
129
Realme GT Neo 2
96
Generic camera score
Reno 8 +8%
115
Realme GT Neo 2
106

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2022 September 2021
Release date June 2022 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2. It has a better display, performance, battery life, design, and sound.

