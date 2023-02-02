Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 8T vs Honor X9a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 8T (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on February 2, 2023, against the Honor X9a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Honor X9a
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 690 and 564 points
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 8T
vs
Honor X9a

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 430 nits 800 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 89.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Reno 8T
n/a
Honor X9a
868 nits

Design and build

Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 73.84 mm (2.91 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Orange Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 8T
84.1%
Honor X9a +7%
89.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 8T and Honor X9a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1100 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 8T
564
Honor X9a +22%
690
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 8T
1835
Honor X9a +9%
1998
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 8T
384747
Honor X9a +5%
402287
CPU 107250 118305
GPU 92215 98784
Memory 78459 69914
UX 104472 113011
Total score 384747 402287
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 8T
n/a
Honor X9a
1204
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1204
PCMark 3.0
Reno 8T
n/a
Honor X9a
10222
Web score - 9553
Video editing - 4961
Photo editing - 19247
Data manipulation - 8776
Writing score - 13854
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM ColorOS 13 Magic UI 6.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5100 mAh
Charge power 33 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:13 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:51 hr
Watching video - 18:34 hr
Gaming - 06:11 hr
Standby - 137 hr
General battery life
Reno 8T
n/a
Honor X9a
39:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 100 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (100 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 34 mm
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 22 mm -
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2023 January 2023
Release date February 2023 January 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 8T. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Honor X9a.

User opinions

