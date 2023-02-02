Oppo Reno 8T vs Honor X9a VS Oppo Reno 8T Honor X9a Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 8T (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on February 2, 2023, against the Honor X9a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Reverse charging feature Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Honor X9a Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 430 nits 800 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 89.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Reno 8T n/a Honor X9a 868 nits

Design and build Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) Width 73.84 mm (2.91 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Orange Black, Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Reno 8T 84.1% Honor X9a +7% 89.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM ColorOS 13 Magic UI 6.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 33 W 40 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:13 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:51 hr Watching video - 18:34 hr Gaming - 06:11 hr Standby - 137 hr General battery life Reno 8T n/a Honor X9a 39:53 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 100 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (100 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 100 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 34 mm

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Focal length 22 mm - Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2023 January 2023 Release date February 2023 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 8T. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Honor X9a.