Oppo Reno 8T vs OnePlus 9RT VS Oppo Reno 8T OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 8T (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on February 2, 2023, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (759K versus 377K)

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (759K versus 377K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 430 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 73.84 mm (2.91 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) 198.5 g (7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Orange Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Reno 8T 84.1% OnePlus 9RT +5% 87.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM ColorOS 13 OxygenOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 33 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:38 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 100 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 3 (100 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 100 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 34 mm

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length 22 mm - Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced February 2023 October 2021 Release date February 2023 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.