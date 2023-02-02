Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 8T vs OnePlus 9RT – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 8T vs OnePlus 9RT

VS
Oppo Reno 8T
OnePlus 9RT

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 8T (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on February 2, 2023, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (759K versus 377K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 8T
vs
OnePlus 9RT

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 430 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 73.84 mm (2.91 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) 198.5 g (7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Orange Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 8T
84.1%
OnePlus 9RT +5%
87.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 8T and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 660
GPU clock 1000 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 8T
557
OnePlus 9RT +67%
928
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 8T
1807
OnePlus 9RT +84%
3322
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 8T
377145
OnePlus 9RT +101%
759935
CPU - 173969
GPU - 313467
Memory - 124024
UX - 153627
Total score 377145 759935
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 8T
n/a
OnePlus 9RT
5792
Stability - 66%
Graphics test - 34 FPS
Graphics score - 5792
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM ColorOS 13 OxygenOS 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 100 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (100 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 34 mm
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2023 October 2021
Release date February 2023 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.

