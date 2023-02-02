Oppo Reno 8T vs OnePlus 9RT
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 8T (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on February 2, 2023, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Reverse charging feature
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (759K versus 377K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
85
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
45
68
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
74
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.62 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|397 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|430 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.1%
|87.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|73.84 mm (2.91 inches)
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|193 g (6.81 oz)
|198.5 g (7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Orange
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1720 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
557
OnePlus 9RT +67%
928
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1807
OnePlus 9RT +84%
3322
|CPU
|-
|173969
|GPU
|-
|313467
|Memory
|-
|124024
|UX
|-
|153627
|Total score
|377145
|759935
|Stability
|-
|66%
|Graphics test
|-
|34 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|5792
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|ColorOS 13
|OxygenOS 13
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|0:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|100 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (100 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 34 mm
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|22 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2023
|October 2021
|Release date
|February 2023
|October 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.
