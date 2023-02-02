Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 8T vs Nord 2T – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 8T (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on February 2, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
  • 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (678K versus 377K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 821 and 557 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 8T
vs
Nord 2T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 430 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
PWM - 193 Hz
Response time - 15 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Reno 8T
n/a
Nord 2T
630 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 73.84 mm (2.91 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Orange Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 8T
84.1%
Nord 2T +2%
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 8T and OnePlus Nord 2T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 8T
557
Nord 2T +47%
821
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 8T
1807
Nord 2T +55%
2803
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 8T
377145
Nord 2T +80%
678660
CPU - 177715
GPU - 247492
Memory - 121942
UX - 135961
Total score 377145 678660
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 8T
n/a
Nord 2T
4615
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 27 FPS
Graphics score - 4615
PCMark 3.0 score - 9845
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM ColorOS 13 OxygenOS 13
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:48 hr
Watching video - 14:15 hr
Gaming - 05:15 hr
Standby - 93 hr
General battery life
Reno 8T
n/a
Nord 2T
31:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 100 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (100 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 34 mm
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 8T
n/a
Nord 2T
87.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2023 May 2022
Release date February 2023 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2T is definitely a better buy.

