Oppo Reno 8T vs Realme 10 VS Oppo Reno 8T Oppo Realme 10 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 8T (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on February 2, 2023, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Reverse charging feature Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Weighs 15 grams less

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 430 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 84.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.2% PWM - 409 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Reno 8T n/a Realme 10 608 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 73.84 mm (2.91 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 7.95 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Orange White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Reno 8T 84.1% Realme 10 84.4%

Performance Tests of Oppo Reno 8T and Oppo Realme 10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G99 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Reno 8T 557 Realme 10 +2% 566 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Reno 8T +3% 1807 Realme 10 1747 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Reno 8T 377145 Realme 10 +2% 384579 CPU - 107130 GPU - 92004 Memory - 80773 UX - 105349 Total score 377145 384579 3DMark Wild Life Performance Reno 8T n/a Realme 10 1362 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 8 FPS Graphics score - 1362 PCMark 3.0 score - 10312 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM ColorOS 13 Realme UI 3.0 OS size - 20 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:16 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:35 hr Watching video - 15:55 hr Gaming - 07:08 hr Standby - 121 hr General battery life Reno 8T n/a Realme 10 37:41 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 100 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (100 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 100 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 34 mm

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Focal length 22 mm 27 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Reno 8T n/a Realme 10 83.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2023 November 2022 Release date February 2023 November 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Reno 8T. It has a better performance, software, camera, and sound.