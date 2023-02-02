Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 8T vs 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 8T vs Realme 10 Pro

Оппо Рено 8Т
VS
Оппо Реалми 10 Про
Oppo Reno 8T
Realme 10 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 8T (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on February 2, 2023, against the Realme 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Realme 10 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Thinner bezels – 5.7% more screen real estate
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 701 and 564 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Reno 8T
81
10 Pro
78
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Reno 8T
42
10 Pro
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Reno 8T
80
10 Pro
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Reno 8T
57
10 Pro
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Reno 8T
74
10 Pro
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Reno 8T
65
10 Pro
65

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 8T
vs
10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.72 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 430 nits 600 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Reno 8T
n/a
10 Pro
621 nits

Design and build

Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 73.84 mm (2.91 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Orange White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 8T
84.1%
10 Pro +7%
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 8T and Realme 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1100 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 8T
564
10 Pro +24%
701
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 8T
1835
10 Pro +11%
2041
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 8T
384747
10 Pro +4%
400820
CPU 107250 120294
GPU 92215 96769
Memory 78459 72749
UX 104472 110567
Total score 384747 400820
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM ColorOS 13 Realme UI 4.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:12 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 15:23 hr
Watching video - 15:04 hr
Gaming - 06:00 hr
Standby - 121 hr
General battery life
Reno 8T
n/a
10 Pro
38:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 100 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution - 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 3 (100 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (108 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 34 mm
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 22 mm 25 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2023 November 2022
Release date February 2023 November 2022
SAR (head) - 1.16 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.46 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

Both phones have similar specs and test results. Despite this fact, we would choose the Oppo Reno 8T, as it has better expert reviews.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (62.5%)
3 (37.5%)
Total votes: 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
