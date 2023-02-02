Oppo Reno 8T vs Realme 10 Pro VS Oppo Reno 8T Realme 10 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 8T (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on February 2, 2023, against the Realme 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reverse charging feature Reasons to consider the Realme 10 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Thinner bezels – 5.7% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 5.7% more screen real estate 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 701 and 564 points

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.72 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 392 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 430 nits 600 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 89.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Peak brightness test (auto) Reno 8T n/a 10 Pro 621 nits

Design and build Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 73.84 mm (2.91 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Orange White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Reno 8T 84.1% 10 Pro +7% 89.8%

Performance Tests of Oppo Reno 8T and Realme 10 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 619 GPU clock 1100 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Reno 8T 564 10 Pro +24% 701 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Reno 8T 1835 10 Pro +11% 2041 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Reno 8T 384747 10 Pro +4% 400820 CPU 107250 120294 GPU 92215 96769 Memory 78459 72749 UX 104472 110567 Total score 384747 400820 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM ColorOS 13 Realme UI 4.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:12 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 15:23 hr Watching video - 15:04 hr Gaming - 06:00 hr Standby - 121 hr General battery life Reno 8T n/a 10 Pro 38:40 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 100 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution - 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Lenses 3 (100 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 100 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 34 mm

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Focal length 22 mm 25 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 13 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2023 November 2022 Release date February 2023 November 2022 SAR (head) - 1.16 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.46 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion Both phones have similar specs and test results. Despite this fact, we would choose the Oppo Reno 8T, as it has better expert reviews.