Oppo Reno 8T vs Realme 10 Pro Plus VS Oppo Reno 8T Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 8T (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on February 2, 2023, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Reverse charging feature

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 377K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Thinner bezels – 6.4% more screen real estate

50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 834 and 557 points

Weighs 18 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 430 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 90.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) Reno 8T n/a Realme 10 Pro Plus 807 nits

Design and build Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) Width 73.84 mm (2.91 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Orange White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Reno 8T 84.1% Realme 10 Pro Plus +8% 90.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM ColorOS 13 Realme UI 4.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (86% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:56 hr Watching video - 17:15 hr Gaming - 06:25 hr Standby - 127 hr General battery life Reno 8T n/a Realme 10 Pro Plus 39:18 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 100 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution - 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 112° Lenses 3 (100 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 100 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 34 mm

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Focal length 22 mm 25 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2023 November 2022 Release date February 2023 November 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.