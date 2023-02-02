Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 8T vs 8 5G – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 8T vs Realme 8 5G

Оппо Рено 8Т
VS
Оппо Реалми 8 5G
Oppo Reno 8T
Realme 8 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 8T (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on February 2, 2023, against the Realme 8 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Reverse charging feature
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Reno 8T
81
8 5G
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Reno 8T
42
8 5G
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Reno 8T
80
8 5G
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Reno 8T
57
8 5G
54
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Reno 8T
74
8 5G
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Reno 8T
65
8 5G
58

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 8T
vs
8 5G

Display

Type AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 430 nits 480 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 600 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
Response time - 26.5 ms
Contrast - 823:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Reno 8T
n/a
8 5G
575 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 73.84 mm (2.91 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) 185 g (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Orange Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 8T
84.1%
8 5G
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 8T and Realme 8 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 955 MHz
FLOPS - ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 8T
558
8 5G +1%
566
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 8T +3%
1820
8 5G
1775
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 8T +6%
376536
8 5G
354093
CPU - 107947
GPU - 77924
Memory - 75190
UX - 94990
Total score 376536 354093
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 8T
n/a
8 5G
1101
Max surface temperature - 45.9 °C
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1101
PCMark 3.0
Reno 8T
n/a
8 5G
10993
Web score - 9695
Video editing - 5750
Photo editing - 28602
Data manipulation - 8494
Writing score - 12163
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM ColorOS 13 Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:54 hr
Watching video - 09:49 hr
Gaming - 06:31 hr
Standby - 103 hr
General battery life
Reno 8T
n/a
8 5G
32:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 100 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (100 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 34 mm
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.1
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Reno 8T
n/a
8 5G
81.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2023 April 2021
Release date February 2023 April 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 8T is definitely a better buy.

