Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 8T (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on February 2, 2023, against the Oppo Realme 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (377K versus 288K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 557 and 379 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Weighs 15 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 8T
vs
Realme 9

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 430 nits 430 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Reno 8T
n/a
Realme 9
646 nits

Design and build

Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.84 mm (2.91 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No IP54
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Orange White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 8T
84.1%
Realme 9
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 8T and Oppo Realme 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1114 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 8T +47%
557
Realme 9
379
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 8T +14%
1807
Realme 9
1588
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 8T +31%
377145
Realme 9
288671
CPU - 86582
GPU - 50350
Memory - 73914
UX - 79973
Total score 377145 288671
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 8T
n/a
Realme 9
446
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 446
PCMark 3.0 score - 8012
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM ColorOS 13 Realme UI 3.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 15:18 hr
Watching video - 18:35 hr
Gaming - 07:31 hr
Standby - 139 hr
General battery life
Reno 8T
n/a
Realme 9
42:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 100 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution - 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (100 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 34 mm
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.1
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2023 April 2022
Release date February 2023 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 8T. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

