Oppo Reno 8T vs Realme 9 VS Oppo Reno 8T Oppo Realme 9 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 8T (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on February 2, 2023, against the Oppo Realme 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (377K versus 288K) Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The phone is 9-months newer

47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 557 and 379 points Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP54 classification) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Weighs 15 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 430 nits 430 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 84.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) Reno 8T n/a Realme 9 646 nits

Design and build Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 73.84 mm (2.91 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof No IP54 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Orange White, Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Reno 8T 84.1% Realme 9 84.2%

Performance Tests of Oppo Reno 8T and Oppo Realme 9 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 610 GPU clock 1000 MHz 1114 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Reno 8T +47% 557 Realme 9 379 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Reno 8T +14% 1807 Realme 9 1588 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Reno 8T +31% 377145 Realme 9 288671 CPU - 86582 GPU - 50350 Memory - 73914 UX - 79973 Total score 377145 288671 3DMark Wild Life Performance Reno 8T n/a Realme 9 446 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 2 FPS Graphics score - 446 PCMark 3.0 score - 8012 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM ColorOS 13 Realme UI 3.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:16 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 15:18 hr Watching video - 18:35 hr Gaming - 07:31 hr Standby - 139 hr General battery life Reno 8T n/a Realme 9 42:59 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 100 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution - 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 3 (100 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 100 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 34 mm

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.1 Focal length 22 mm - Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2023 April 2022 Release date February 2023 April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 8T. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9.