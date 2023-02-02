Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 8T vs Reno 7 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 8T (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on February 2, 2023, against the Oppo Reno 7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (377K versus 282K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • 47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 557 and 379 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 7
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Weighs 18 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Reno 8T
81
Reno 7
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Reno 8T
45
Reno 7
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Reno 8T
80
Reno 7
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Reno 8T
57
Reno 7
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Reno 8T
74
Reno 7
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Reno 8T
65
Reno 7
62

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 8T
vs
Reno 7

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 430 nits 600 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Reno 8T
n/a
Reno 7
620 nits

Design and build

Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.84 mm (2.91 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 7.49 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Orange Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 8T
84.1%
Reno 7 +1%
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 8T and Oppo Reno 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1100 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 8T +47%
557
Reno 7
379
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 8T +10%
1807
Reno 7
1644
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 8T +34%
377145
Reno 7
282410
CPU - 84471
GPU - 49886
Memory - 73558
UX - 76011
Total score 377145 282410
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 8T
n/a
Reno 7
446
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 446
PCMark 3.0 score - 6986
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM ColorOS 13 ColorOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:28 hr
Watching video - 17:29 hr
Gaming - 06:04 hr
Standby - 111 hr
General battery life
Reno 8T
n/a
Reno 7
36:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 100 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 3 (100 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 34 mm
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 22 mm 24 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2023 March 2022
Release date February 2023 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 8T. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 7.

