Oppo Reno 8T vs Reno 8 Lite VS Oppo Reno 8T Oppo Reno 8 Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 8T (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on February 2, 2023, against the Oppo Reno 8 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11 Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers The phone is 8-months newer Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Lite Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)

Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification) 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 698 and 557 points

25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 698 and 557 points Weighs 20 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 430 nits 500 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 92.7% PWM - 252 Hz Response time - 2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Reno 8T n/a Reno 8 Lite 594 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 159.85 mm (6.29 inches) Width 73.84 mm (2.91 inches) 73.17 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) 173 g (6.1 oz) Waterproof No IPX4 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Orange Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Reno 8T 84.1% Reno 8 Lite +1% 85.3%

Performance Tests of Oppo Reno 8T and Oppo Reno 8 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 619 GPU clock 1000 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Reno 8T 557 Reno 8 Lite +25% 698 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Reno 8T 1807 Reno 8 Lite +11% 2007 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Reno 8T 377145 Reno 8 Lite n/a Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 11 ROM ColorOS 13 ColorOS 12 OS size - 18 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes Yes Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:09 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 100 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (100 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 100 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 34 mm

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 Lite from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Focal length 22 mm 27 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Reno 8T n/a Reno 8 Lite 55 Video quality Reno 8T n/a Reno 8 Lite 80 Generic camera score Reno 8T n/a Reno 8 Lite 64

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Reno 8T n/a Reno 8 Lite 92.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2023 June 2022 Release date February 2023 June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 8T. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 8 Lite.