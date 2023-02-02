Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 8T vs Reno 8 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 8T (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on February 2, 2023, against the Oppo Reno 8 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Lite
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 698 and 557 points
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 8T
vs
Reno 8 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 430 nits 500 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 92.7%
PWM - 252 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Reno 8T
n/a
Reno 8 Lite
594 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 159.85 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 73.84 mm (2.91 inches) 73.17 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 7.55 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) 173 g (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Orange Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 8T
84.1%
Reno 8 Lite +1%
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 8T and Oppo Reno 8 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1000 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 8T
557
Reno 8 Lite +25%
698
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 8T
1807
Reno 8 Lite +11%
2007
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 8T
377145
Reno 8 Lite
n/a
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 13 ColorOS 12
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 100 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (100 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 34 mm
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 Lite from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 22 mm 27 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 8T
n/a
Reno 8 Lite
92.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2023 June 2022
Release date February 2023 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 8T. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 8 Lite.

