Oppo Reno 8T vs 8T 5G VS Oppo Reno 8T Oppo Reno 8T 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 8T (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on February 2, 2023, against the Oppo Reno 8T 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (416K versus 376K)

11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (416K versus 376K) Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 685 and 558 points

23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 685 and 558 points Weighs 22 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Reno 8T Price Oppo Reno 8T 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 430 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) Width 73.84 mm (2.91 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) 171 g (6.03 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Orange Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Reno 8T 84.1% Reno 8T 5G +7% 89.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM ColorOS 13 ColorOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 33 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes Yes Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:45 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 100 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution - 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (100 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 100 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 34 mm

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 34 mm

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Focal length 22 mm 22 mm Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2023 February 2023 Release date February 2023 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Reno 8T 5G. It has a better display and design.