Reno 9 Pro Plus vs iPhone 14 – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus vs Apple iPhone 14

Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus
Apple iPhone 14

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on November 24, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 16GB versus 6GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1421 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 3279 mAh
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1098K versus 783K)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • 17% higher pixel density (460 vs 394 PPI)
  • 57% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1741 and 1107 points
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 9 Pro Plus
vs
iPhone 14

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 394 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM - 60 Hz
Response time - 12 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Reno 9 Pro Plus
n/a
iPhone 14
846 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 9 Pro Plus +6%
90.9%
iPhone 14
86%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 9 Pro Plus
1107
iPhone 14 +57%
1741
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 9 Pro Plus
3798
iPhone 14 +25%
4762
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 9 Pro Plus +40%
1098512
iPhone 14
783542
CPU 257844 209437
GPU 470619 333181
Memory 188289 105776
UX 178207 131735
Total score 1098512 783542
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 81%
Graphics test - 56 FPS
Graphics score - 9517
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
ROM ColorOS 13 -
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 3279 mAh
Charge power 80 W 20 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:45 hr
Watching video - 15:45 hr
Gaming - 05:25 hr
Standby - 122 hr
General battery life
Reno 9 Pro Plus
n/a
iPhone 14
37:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/1.9
Focal length 22 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced November 2022 September 2022
Release date December 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus.

