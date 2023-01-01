Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus vs Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on November 24, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 14% higher pixel density (450 vs 394 PPI)
- Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 80W)
- The phone is 6-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
91*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.74 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|1240 x 2772 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|450 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|-
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|950 nits
|1400 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.9%
|90.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.28 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|194 g (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Green
|Gray, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max clock
|3000 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2765 GFLOPS
|~2765 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 9 Pro Plus +3%
1097
1065
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 9 Pro Plus +3%
3763
3656
|CPU
|257844
|-
|GPU
|470619
|-
|Memory
|188289
|-
|UX
|178207
|-
|Total score
|1086549
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|16 GB
|12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|ColorOS 13
|ColorOS 13.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|4700 mAh
|Max charge power
|80 W
|100 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 12 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|0:32 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 64 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 3680
|6528 x 3680
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|22 mm
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|November 2022
|May 2023
|Release date
|December 2022
|July 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 80 W
|Yes, 100 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus. But if the display, camera, and gaming are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G.
