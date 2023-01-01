Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 9 Pro Plus vs Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on November 24, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 14% higher pixel density (450 vs 394 PPI)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 80W)
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Evaluation of Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus and Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.74 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 450 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No -
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 90.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.28 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Green Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus and Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 257844 -
GPU 470619 -
Memory 188289 -
UX 178207 -
Total score 1086549 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 16 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM ColorOS 13 ColorOS 13.1

Battery

Capacity 4700 mAh 4700 mAh
Max charge power 80 W 100 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:32 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 64 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 22 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced November 2022 May 2023
Release date December 2022 July 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 80 W Yes, 100 W
Conclusion

If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus. But if the display, camera, and gaming are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G.

