Reno 9 Pro Plus vs Reno 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus vs Reno 8 Pro

Оппо Рено 9 Про Плюс
VS
Оппо Рено 8 Про
Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus
Oppo Reno 8 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on November 24, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus
  • 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1098K versus 663K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • 55% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1107 and 714 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 9 Pro Plus
vs
Reno 8 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) 161.2 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.34 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 9 Pro Plus +1%
90.9%
Reno 8 Pro
90.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus and Oppo Reno 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 900 MHz 912 MHz
Memory
RAM size 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 9 Pro Plus +55%
1107
Reno 8 Pro
714
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 9 Pro Plus +59%
3798
Reno 8 Pro
2396
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 9 Pro Plus +66%
1098512
Reno 8 Pro
663266
CPU 257844 145245
GPU 470619 259335
Memory 188289 137100
UX 178207 120108
Total score 1098512 663266
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 34 FPS
Graphics score - 5734
PCMark 3.0 score - 10776
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (14th and 170th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM ColorOS 13 ColorOS 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 80 W 80 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Yes (90% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:31 hr
Watching video - 14:06 hr
Gaming - 06:13 hr
Standby - 105 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 22 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced November 2022 May 2022
Release date December 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.

