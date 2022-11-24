Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus vs Reno 8 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on November 24, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus
- 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1098K versus 663K)
- Optical image stabilization
- The phone is 6-months newer
- 55% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1107 and 714 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Pro
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|950 nits
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.9%
|90.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
|161.2 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.34 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Green
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G610 MC6
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|912 MHz
|RAM size
|16 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 9 Pro Plus +55%
1107
714
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 9 Pro Plus +59%
3798
2396
|CPU
|257844
|145245
|GPU
|470619
|259335
|Memory
|188289
|137100
|UX
|178207
|120108
|Total score
|1098512
|663266
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|34 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|5734
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|10776
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (14th and 170th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|ColorOS 13
|ColorOS 13
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 12 min)
|Yes (90% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:32 hr
|0:42 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|10:31 hr
|Watching video
|-
|14:06 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:13 hr
|Standby
|-
|105 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 3680
|6528 x 3680
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|22 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
125
Video quality
111
Generic camera score
114
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|November 2022
|May 2022
|Release date
|December 2022
|June 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.
