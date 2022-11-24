Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 9 Pro vs Honor 80 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Reno 9 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max) that was released on November 24, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 80 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 9 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 80 Pro
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1000K versus 815K)
  • 11% higher pixel density (437 vs 394 PPI)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1192 and 914 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 9 Pro
vs
Honor 80 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1224 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 394 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 91.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.2 mm (0.28 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Rear material - Glass
Colors Black, Gold, Pink Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 9 Pro
89.7%
Honor 80 Pro +2%
91.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 9 Pro and Huawei Honor 80 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 730
GPU clock 912 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 9 Pro
914
Honor 80 Pro +30%
1192
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 9 Pro +2%
3798
Honor 80 Pro
3728
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 9 Pro
815655
Honor 80 Pro +23%
1000057
CPU - 223917
GPU - 444797
Memory - 161232
UX - 176014
Total score 815655 1000057
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking (74th and 31st place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM ColorOS 13 MagicOS 7.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 67 W 66 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (35% in 11 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 160 megapixels
Image resolution - 10944 x 14592
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 112° 122°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (160 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 160 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 160MP (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680 8160 x 6112
Aperture f/2.4 -
Focal length 22 mm -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced November 2022 November 2022
Release date December 2022 December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Honor 80 Pro. It has a better performance, battery life, camera, and sound.

