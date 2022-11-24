Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Reno 9 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max) that was released on November 24, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.