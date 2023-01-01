Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 9 Pro vs Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 9 Pro vs Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G

75 out of 100
Oppo Reno 9 Pro
VS
81 out of 100
Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo Reno 9 Pro
Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Reno 9 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max) that was released on November 24, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 9 Pro
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 67W)
  • 14% higher pixel density (450 vs 394 PPI)
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1065 and 913 points

Review

Evaluation of Oppo Reno 9 Pro and Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 9 Pro
vs
Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.74 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 450 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No -
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 90.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.2 mm (0.28 inches) 8.28 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 174 g (6.14 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Pink Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 9 Pro and Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 2850 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 730
GPU clock 860 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~1309 GFLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 16 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM ColorOS 13 ColorOS 13.1

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 4700 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 100 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (35% in 11 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:45 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 112°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 64 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 22 mm 22 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced November 2022 May 2023
Release date December 2022 July 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 100 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 9 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G vs Reno 9 Pro Plus
2. Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G vs Reno 10 5G
3. Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G vs Nokia XR21
4. Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G vs Nord 3
5. Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G vs 11 Pro Plus
6. Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G vs Reno 10 Pro 5G
7. Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G vs OnePlus 11R
8. Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G vs Pixel 7a
9. Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G vs iQOO Neo 7
10. Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G vs V27 Pro
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский