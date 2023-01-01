Oppo Reno 9 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max VS Oppo Reno 9 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Reno 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on November 24, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 9 Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Weighs 66 grams less

Weighs 66 grams less Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (951K versus 515K)

85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (951K versus 515K) Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS 17% higher pixel density (460 vs 394 PPI)

17% higher pixel density (460 vs 394 PPI) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Reno 9 Price Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 394 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 88.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Reno 9 n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 1777 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 7.2 mm (0.28 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 174 g (6.14 oz) 240 g (8.47 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material - Glass Frame material - Metal Colors Black, Gold, Red, Pink Black, Silver, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Reno 9 +2% 89.7% iPhone 14 Pro Max 88.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM ColorOS 13 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4323 mAh Charge power 67 W 27 W Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (33% in 11 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:46 hr 1:52 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 15:02 hr Watching video - 21:10 hr Gaming - 07:12 hr Standby - 156 hr General battery life Reno 9 n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 45:56 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 3680 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.4 f/1.9 Focal length 22 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Reno 9 n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 143 Video quality Reno 9 n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 139 Generic camera score Reno 9 n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 146

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Reno 9 n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 89 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced November 2022 September 2022 Release date December 2022 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.