Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Reno 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on November 24, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.