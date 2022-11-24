Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 9 vs Realme 10 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 9 vs Realme 10 Pro Plus

Оппо Рено 9
VS
Оппо Реалми 10 Про Плюс
Oppo Reno 9
Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Reno 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on November 24, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 9
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 9
vs
Realme 10 Pro Plus

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 90.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Reno 9
n/a
Realme 10 Pro Plus
810 nits

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.2 mm (0.28 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Red, Pink White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 9
89.7%
Realme 10 Pro Plus +1%
90.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 9 and Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 490 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 9 +20%
2853
Realme 10 Pro Plus
2387
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 9
512725
Realme 10 Pro Plus +3%
528520
CPU - 143476
GPU - 139294
Memory - 102808
UX - 139148
Total score 512725 528520
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM ColorOS 13 Realme UI 4.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 67 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 11 min) Yes (86% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:46 hr 0:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:49 hr
Watching video - 17:15 hr
Gaming - 05:50 hr
Standby - 127 hr
General battery life
Reno 9
n/a
Realme 10 Pro Plus
40:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 112°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 22 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2022 November 2022
Release date December 2022 November 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 9.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

